Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 86,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,939. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.