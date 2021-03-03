Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 86,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,939. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $12.05.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.