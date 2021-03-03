Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$13.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,956. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
