Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$13.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,956. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

