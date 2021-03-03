Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

EFL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 38,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.46.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

