Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 509,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,090. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.