Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 509,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,090. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $13.33.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
