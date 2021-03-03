Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 208,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,311. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.70.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
