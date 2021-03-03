Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE:EVN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 67,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,983. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.