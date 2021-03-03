Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:EVN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 67,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,983. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

