Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 36,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,054. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.