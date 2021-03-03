Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 36,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,054. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

