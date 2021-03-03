Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

EVY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.