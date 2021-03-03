Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
EVY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
