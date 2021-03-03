EBCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00790159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00028204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045886 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003997 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.