eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $927.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $927.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00371413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

