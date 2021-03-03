EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 33.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 158.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

