EchoStar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,065 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 861% compared to the average daily volume of 527 call options.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 162,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

