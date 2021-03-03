Eden (EDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,190.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $980,192.09 and $10,190.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00790288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00028053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.