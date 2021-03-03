Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 49.7% in February

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 28th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $57,942.00. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDSA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 5,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,102. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.57. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

