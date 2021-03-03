Edgeware Price Up 15% This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Edgeware has a total market cap of $129.47 million and $1.76 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.31 or 0.00776782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,056,966,667 coins and its circulating supply is 5,460,129,384 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

