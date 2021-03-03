Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $221,944.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $27.30 million and approximately $221,944.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00286618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00068064 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.03 or 0.02331759 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Effect.AI Token Trading

