Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.71 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,017,835 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £6.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

About Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

