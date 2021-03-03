eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $110.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.67 million and the lowest is $106.95 million. eHealth reported sales of $106.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $684.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.76 million to $694.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $853.29 million, with estimates ranging from $819.59 million to $911.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $151.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.