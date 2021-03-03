Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

ESTC stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,859.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,127,464 shares of company stock worth $161,803,559. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

