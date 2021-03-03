Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Buys £74,250 in Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £74,250 ($97,008.10).
ELTA traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 330 ($4.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,628. Electra Private Equity Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121.81 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.73 ($4.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 292.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.
About Electra Private Equity
Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.