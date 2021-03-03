Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

SOLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

SOLO stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $502.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

