Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Down 8%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.66. 9,318,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 17,259,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $462.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

