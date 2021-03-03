electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Down 10.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. 2,582,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,825,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in electroCore by 4.8% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

