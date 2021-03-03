Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $203.73 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $203.73 million and $552,064.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 139.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,842,715,448 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

