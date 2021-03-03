Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $202.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

