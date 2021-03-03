ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Market Cap Tops $78,580.55

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $78,580.55 and approximately $3,532.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00780210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00027555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00029284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00045046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

