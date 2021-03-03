Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eltek stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

