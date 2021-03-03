Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $126,233.55 and approximately $113,464.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00785479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

