EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.