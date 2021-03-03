EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.20

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.20, with a volume of 5157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.