Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

