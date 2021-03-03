EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,062.35

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,062.35 ($13.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,098 ($14.35). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,092 ($14.27), with a volume of 87,494 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,120.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,062.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of £691.36 million and a PE ratio of 25.88.

EMIS Group Company Profile (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

