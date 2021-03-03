Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $50.95 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $50.95 million and approximately $467,266.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00487142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00073757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00078388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00488839 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

