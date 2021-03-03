Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 280,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

