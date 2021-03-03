Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 7.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.81. 5,370,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,476,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $921.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 1,176,251 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 402,030 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

