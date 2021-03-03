Endor Protocol (EDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.80 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $26.49 million and $5.80 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.95 or 0.00446912 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039602 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.74 or 0.04140225 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00032245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.