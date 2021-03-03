ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Down 6.5%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.46. 7,133,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 4,093,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,923 shares of company stock worth $112,120. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

