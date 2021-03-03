Enecuum Price Tops $0.0461 on Top Exchanges (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $296,906.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enecuum has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00782266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,994,590 coins and its circulating supply is 161,494,583 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

