Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.10

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and traded as low as $9.36. Enel shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 366,305 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLAY shares. HSBC raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

Enel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

