Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s share price was down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 5,105,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,203,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energous in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energous in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energous by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energous by 236.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

