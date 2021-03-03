Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in February

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the January 28th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Enghouse Systems stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enghouse Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.