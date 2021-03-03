Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $14.25. Engie shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 85,088 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

