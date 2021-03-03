ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.75 ($13.82) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.92 ($11.67).

ETR ENI opened at €9.49 ($11.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.97. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €11.40 ($13.42).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

