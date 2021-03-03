Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $1.14 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $948.30 million and approximately $1.96 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 122.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.00775644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00032460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

