Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.11

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 2687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $543.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

