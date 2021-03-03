Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.43). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

