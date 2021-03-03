EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $240,444.32 and $52,553.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00782266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

