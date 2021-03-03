Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the January 28th total of 90,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ENVB traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 12,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

