Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

NYSE EVA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 134,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $53.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

