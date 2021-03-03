Enzyme (MLN) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $39.47 or 0.00077493 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $70.17 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.29 or 0.00781955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00045277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004010 BTC.

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

